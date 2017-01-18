Soldier Andranik Musikyan Killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Andranik Musikyan, born in 1997, fell victim to Azerbaijani fire on January 18, the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Defense Ministry announced.

The Ministry reported that Musikyan was killed at the defense unit of a military base in the southern direction of the Artsakh and Azerbaijani border, also known as the Line of Contact.

In a separate statement, the Ministry reported that the Azerbaijani forces have violated the ceasefire in the northern direction of the Line of Contact on the evening of January 17-18, “firing around 490 shots toward the Armenian positions.”

The Defense Ministry offered their condolences to Musikyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakian on Wednesday posthumously awarded Musikyan a “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.