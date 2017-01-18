Funeral Notice: Galoust Pakhanians

GALOUST PAKHANIANS
Born on April 2, 1926
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and relative Galoust Pakhanians, which took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017, following a short illness.
Funeral service will take place on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., at Church of the Recessional, Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery. Burial will follow at the same cemetery.
He is survived by his:
Wife, Valentine Pakhanians
Daughter, Hermineh Pakhanians
Extended family,
Anahid and Rubik Mnatsakanian
Azadouhi and Vahagn Khatchaturian
Ivan Melik Sarkissian
Arlette and Serjik Zargarian
Jacqueline and Bret Morris and children, Kyle and Scotty
Dr. Christ Khatchaturian and Armine Safarian
Dr. Victor and Lilit Khatchaturian
Armen and Soussan Balayan and family
Ed and Irene Hovanessian and son, Philip
Evelyn and Rubik Kazarian and family
And all relatives and friends
A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Educational Foundation.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.