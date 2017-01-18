Funeral Notice: Galoust Pakhanians

GALOUST PAKHANIANS

Born on April 2, 1926

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and relative Galoust Pakhanians, which took place on Saturday, January 14, 2017, following a short illness.

Funeral service will take place on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., at Church of the Recessional, Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery. Burial will follow at the same cemetery.

He is survived by his:

Wife, Valentine Pakhanians

Daughter, Hermineh Pakhanians

Extended family,

Anahid and Rubik Mnatsakanian

Azadouhi and Vahagn Khatchaturian

Ivan Melik Sarkissian

Arlette and Serjik Zargarian

Jacqueline and Bret Morris and children, Kyle and Scotty

Dr. Christ Khatchaturian and Armine Safarian

Dr. Victor and Lilit Khatchaturian

Armen and Soussan Balayan and family

Ed and Irene Hovanessian and son, Philip

Evelyn and Rubik Kazarian and family

And all relatives and friends

A memorial reception will take place following the funeral services at the Armenian Society of Los Angeles, 117 S. Louise St., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Armenian Educational Foundation.