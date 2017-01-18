Azerbaijani War Crimes to Be Presented to European Officials

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—The Armenian Human Rights Defender’s (Ombudsman) office on Wednesday presented their findings on the Azerbaijani attack near the village of Chinari on December 29, 2016. Investigation was initiated when the Human Rights Defender’s Gegharkunik regional office departed to the Chinari village the day of the attack.

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said the attack, which left three Armenian servicemen killed, was carried out under the conditions of no threat to the Azeri side on the part of Armenian forces.

The Ombudsman said there are no military units or any other military objects on the territory of the settlement, which comes to prove that the peaceful population was targeted in the attack.

He said the attacks continued in January, and added that the kindergarten and the school of Chinari were targeted on January 3.

The Ombudsman’s report also refers to the firing in the January 13 firing in the direction of the Voskepar-Baghanis highway.