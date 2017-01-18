OSCE Rep., Sahakian Discuss Situation along Artsakh Border

STEPANAKERT—Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian received on Tuesday personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk in Stepanakert.

The meeting addressed various issues related to the situation along the border between the Artsakh and Azerbaijan armed forces, also known as the Line of Contact.

Azerbaijan on the evening of January 17-18 violated the ceasefire agreement on by in the northern direction of the Line of Contact, “firing around 490 shots toward the Armenian positions,” according to the Artsakh Defense Ministry.

Armenian serviceman Andranik Musikyan was killed by Azerbaijani fire on January 18 at the defense unit of a military base in the southern direction of the Artsakh and Azerbaijani border.