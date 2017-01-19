Armenia Ambassador to Attend Trump Inauguration

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannisian will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.

“Armenia is usually represented by Ambassadors at the inauguration ceremonies of U.S. Presidents,” Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday.

When asked about the expectations of the Karabakh conflict and Armenian Genocide recognition after Trump takes office, Kocharyan said “Of course, much depends on the President, but it’s hard to expect radical changes,” adding that “there will certainly be corrections, particularly in the foreign policy field.”