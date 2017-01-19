Armenia Ambassador to Attend Trump Inauguration

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Armenia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannisian will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on January 20.
“Armenia is usually represented by Ambassadors at the inauguration ceremonies of U.S. Presidents,” Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday.
When asked about the expectations of the Karabakh conflict and Armenian Genocide recognition after Trump takes office, Kocharyan said “Of course, much depends on the President, but it’s hard to expect radical changes,” adding that “there will certainly be corrections, particularly in the foreign policy field.”
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.