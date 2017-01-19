Gladys Berejiklian to Become Premier of Australia’s New South Wales

SYDNEY, Australia—Gladys Berejiklian is set to become Premier of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, according to Huffington Post Australia. Berejiklian declared herself a candidate after Mike Baird resigned from the post on January 19. Baird has endorsed her as his successor.
Berejiklian has also served a term on the Armenian National Committee of Australia.
The Armenian National Committee of Australia in a Facebook post wished the candidate luck, relaying that, regardless of next week’s results, “Gladys is a source of pride and inspiration to the Armenian-Australian community” and that ANC Australia will continue their “fantastic relationship with the office of the Premier of New South Wales.”
The official on a Facebook post on Thursday expressed her regret about Baird’s resignation. “I am deeply saddened that Mike Baird has announced his decision to retire from politics. Mike has been an inspiring leader and a man of enormous integrity who has left an outstanding and indelible mark on the state of NSW.”
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.