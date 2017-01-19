Gladys Berejiklian to Become Premier of Australia’s New South Wales

SYDNEY, Australia—Gladys Berejiklian is set to become Premier of Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, according to Huffington Post Australia. Berejiklian declared herself a candidate after Mike Baird resigned from the post on January 19. Baird has endorsed her as his successor.

“If successful, she would become the first female Liberal premier of any state,” reported The Sydney Morning Herald. Currently the Treasurer of New South Wales and Deputy Leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party, Berejiklian has been active in Australian politics since 2003, first elected as a Member of the New South Wales Parliament.

Berejiklian has also served a term on the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

The Armenian National Committee of Australia in a Facebook post wished the candidate luck, relaying that, regardless of next week’s results, “Gladys is a source of pride and inspiration to the Armenian-Australian community” and that ANC Australia will continue their “fantastic relationship with the office of the Premier of New South Wales.”

The official on a Facebook post on Thursday expressed her regret about Baird’s resignation. “I am deeply saddened that Mike Baird has announced his decision to retire from politics. Mike has been an inspiring leader and a man of enormous integrity who has left an outstanding and indelible mark on the state of NSW.”