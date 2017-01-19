Yerevan, Artsakh Discuss Developing Ties

STEPANAKERT—Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian on January 19 received Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and discussed cooperation between the city and Artsakh state.

Sahakian during the meeting noted that cooperation with Yerevan would not only provide the opportunity to solve various socioeconomic issues, but create friendly ties. “We highly appreciate the sincere interest and readiness of the Yerevan administration to develop and deepen relations with Stepanakert and Artsakh. It is a bright manifestation of patriotism and high civil stance,” underlined Sahakian.

Yerevan officials were given awards by Sahakian for their efforts in realizing developmental projects throughout Artsakh.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, Chairperson of Artsakh’s National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan, and other officials took part in the meeting.