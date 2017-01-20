ANCA Congratulates Trump, Calls for Decisive Leadership on Armenian Issues

ANCA Launches Grassroots Write-In Campaign to White House

WASHINGTON—In marking the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, the Armenian National Committee of America congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice-President Pence, urging the new President to bring “new ideas and energy to U.S. policy on Armenian issues, further strengthening the robust U.S.-Armenia relationship, and reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship that have long connected our two peoples.”

In a statement issued earlier today, the ANCA outlined three key policy areas including:

Properly commemorating the Armenian Genocide as a clear case of genocide, challenging Turkey’s obstruction of justice for this still unpunished crime, and, more broadly, rejecting Turkey’s efforts to control U.S. policy on Armenian issues, and Advancing a durable and democratic peace in the Caucasus by recognizing and supporting the independent Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and; Growing the U.S.-Armenia economic, military, and political partnership and supporting a secure, prosperous, and democratic Armenia.

An ANCA grassroots write-in campaign was launched in conjunction with the statement, calling on supporters of Armenia to share their views with the new President.

A similar effort was launched in 2008, with the election of then President Barack Obama.

The full text of the ANCA statement is provided below. Read an expanded version, drilling down on specific policy priorities.

Armenian National Committee of America Statement on the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump

The ANCA extends congratulations to Donald Trump upon his inauguration as President and welcomes the opportunity to work with him and his incoming Administration to advance shared American interests and ideals.

On behalf of America’s citizens of Armenian heritage and friends of Armenia from across the United States, the ANCA looks to President Trump – at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation’s global leadership – to bring new ideas and energy to U.S. policy on Armenian issues, further strengthening the robust U.S.-Armenia relationship, and reinforcing the enduring bonds of friendship that have long connected our two peoples.

Armenia, the world’s first Christian nation, shares America’s devotion to democratic values, human rights and religious liberty, embraces our aspirations for global peace and prosperity, and actively partners with the United States on a broad array of regional and international challenges.

It is in this spirit that the ANCA encourages President Trump to start his Administration with strong and decisive American leadership by: