Belarus to Extradite Israeli Blogger to Azerbaijan

MINSK, Belarus—Belarus authorities decided on Friday to extradite Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Armenian Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan informs in a Facebook post.

Lapshin was detained on December 15 in Minsk, Belarus by the orders of Azerbaijani authorities for his visits to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic in 2011 and 2012.

According to the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, a criminal case has opened against Lapshin for “illegally” crossing the Azerbaijani border and for public appeals directed against the state.

The Armenian Chamber of Advocates has set up a task force to provide assistance to Lapshin.

The ruling can be appealed within ten days, Zohrabyan said.

“If extradited, tried, and convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison,” reported RFE/RL’s Belarus’ Service.