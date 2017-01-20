Van’s Edremit District Removes Armenian Signs

EDREMIT, Van (ArmRadio)—Atıf Çiçekli, the trustee appointed to Van’s Edremit district has ordered to remove the signs in Armenian, Kurdish, and English, ANF News reports.

The Edremit district is by the Van Lake and is known to be a tourist attraction. The district is also closest to Akhtamar Island, where Armenian ceremonies are held every September.

As a service to Armenians coming to the island for the ceremony, the Edremit Municipality had put up signs in Armenian in various places in the district as per a decree by the municipal council. But the trustee Atıf Çiçekli removed these signs, without citing a reason.