Fresno’s Keyan School Principal to Retire

CLOVIS, Calif.—The Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School Board of Education announced on January 19 the retirement of Principal Zar Der Mugrdechian, to take effect July 31, 2017. Der Mugrdechian’s announcement was received on January 16 and we take this opportunity to share the news with the Central Valley, the Armenian Community, parents, families and friends.

“It has been a memorable part of my career to be at this fine educational institution which is such an integral and important part of the fabric of Armenian-American life in the San Joaquin Valley. I will always treasure the accomplishments that we have worked together to bring about at CKACS. It has been a great pleasure to see students growing and graduating to be successful in all that they do,” said Der Mugrdechian.

It is with heavy heart that we will bid farewell to Principal Der Mugrdechian from the position she has held for the last six years. During her tenure the school has developed a stronger presence in both the Armenian community, and the community at large. She has streamlined our academic programs, and increased our extracurricular programs and summer activities. She not only helped the school attain NAEYC accreditation for the Pre-kindergarten program, but also the much-coveted WASC accreditation for Kindergarten through sixth grade. For those who are affiliated with the school, they are well aware of just how good of a job CKACS does educating and helping to develop the students into respectable members of society; but for an independent third party to put its stamp of approval on what the school does and how it does it, is of tremendous value.

The many events in the coming months will provide an opportunity for us to thank Principal Der Mugrdechian, celebrate her accomplishments and wish her well in her future endeavors. The Board of Education looks forward to helping Zar transition from her role as leader of the school into a mutually-agreed position down the road so that the school, and by extension our community, can benefit from her many years of teaching and leading countless students.

To ensure that current and future CKACS students benefit from the countless accomplishments and the momentum CKACS has built during Principal Der Mugrdechian’s tenure, the Board of Education has called a Principal Search Committee. Both the Board of Education and Principal Der Mugrdechian are committed to a transition plan that allows us to continue ‘raising the bar’ and perpetuate ‘academic excellence.’

Inquiries and letters of interest for the position shall be addressed to “CKACS Principal Search Committee” and sent to board@ckacs.org.