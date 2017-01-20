One Step for Ferrahian, One Giant Leap for the Armenian Youth

BY ARMOND MNATSKANYAN & NYREE DER-MEGERDICHIAN

On March 18, fifteen students from Ferrahian High school will embark on a trip to Japan to partake in an international Model United Nations conference.

Twelve sophomores, one junior, and three seniors will represent the Ferrahian. The school’s Model United Nations advisor and principal will accompany the students on the trip.

The conference will be held at Senzoku Gakuen, an elite all girls middle and senior high school in Kawasaki located on the outskirts of Tokyo. The students will spend two nights in Kyoto, visit Hiroshima, and spend four nights in Kawasaki. The conference will last three days.

This trip will give the students an opportunity to witness the Japanese culture and traditions. They will also collaborate with other international students to create resolutions on the topics discussed in the Model UN conference.

This is the first time Ferrahian will participate in an international conference, although they have been active in many regional conferences, such as Bruin MUN (UCLA), BMUN (UC Berkeley), Trojan MUN (USC), Triton MUN (UCSD), Griffith MUN (Los Alamitos HS) and Gaucho MUN (UCSB). An alumnus of Ferrahian High School, Shushan Ginosyan will be one of the chairs in the World Health Organization committee, thus Ferrahian was invited to participate in this prestigious conference. Hopefully, the Ferrahian students will have a successful trip and an unforgettable experience.