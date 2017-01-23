ALEPPO, Syria—Syrian-Armenian soldier Jan Korajian (born 1997) was killed in action on Sunday, January 22 in Aleppo, reported Aleppo-based Armenian newspaper, Kantsasar.
A funeral service for Korajian took place Monday afternoon.
