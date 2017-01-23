Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Karen Ulubabyan, born in 1995, was killed by Azerbaijani fire late January 22 on the border of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic and Azerbaijan (also known as the Line of Contact), reported Artsakh Defense Ministry.

Investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire agreement about 55 times the night of January 22-23. The Azerbaijani forces reportedly used “firearms of different calibers as it fired over 430 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions,” using sniper rifles, and 82-mm mortars.

The frontline troops of the Artsakh Defense retaliated to protect their positions.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Ulubabyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakian on Monday posthumously awarded Ulubabyana “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.