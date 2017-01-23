ICRC Visits Prisoner of War Arsen Baghdasaryan in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Prisoner of War Arsen Baghdasaryan in Baku who crossed the border (also known as the Line of Contact) of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic and Azerbaijan and detained by Azerbaijani authorities on December 26, 2014, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reports.

Under the mediation of the ICRC representatives, Baghdasaryan and his family exchanged information.

In 2015, an Azerbaijani court sentenced Baghdasaryan to 15 years imprisonment, with charges of making sabotage operations.

Earlier the Azerbaijani side reported that the Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh made a sabotage attempt in the direction of Aghdam, during which Arsen Baghdasaryan was arrested.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry denied the reports and stated that Baghdasaryan – being a contractual serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army – has regularly been absent without official leave, leaving his permanent deployment location, for which he was temporarily suspended from service.