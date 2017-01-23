GenEd, Glendale School District Hosts Teacher-Training Workshop

Workshop attendees Rose and Alex Pilibos School Principal, Alina Dorian Workshop attendees Sara Cohan, USC Shoah Foundation / GenEd Workshop attendees Berj Parseghian, History Dept Chair, Mesrobian School Journalist and author, Dawn MacKeen Prof. Levon Marashlian, Glendale Community College

GLENDALE—The Glendale Unified School District and The Genocide Education Project (GenEd) hosted a 2-day teacher-training workshop on Genocide education, using the Armenian Genocide as a case study.

“In my 20 years of teaching in this district, this workshop was by far the best, most informative and most beneficial workshop of my career,” wrote Angelina Dawson, a history teacher at Rosemont Middle School. In an email after the workshop, Dawson thanked the district for “providing outstanding speakers, short films, and plentiful resources for us to use in the classroom. They were organized, efficient, knowledgeable, and so kind.”

Held at Glendale High School, January 17-18, the workshop provided teachers foundational training and exposure to multiple aspects of genocide teaching methodology and strategies. The new California History-Social Science Framework emphasizes the importance of Genocide Education for all students, with an expanded section on the Armenian Genocide.

Gaby Orve-Perea, a 10th Grade World History teacher at Glendale High School said, “This workshop was very beneficial to teachers as it provided excellent resources and lesson plans to support genocide education and the new California History-Social Science Framework. I look forward to integrating what I have learned over the past two days into my lessons.”

Primarily designed for 7th and 10th grade World History teachers, GUSD principals, 10th grade English teachers and department heads from neighboring school districts were also invited to attend. More than 40 educators attended each of the days.

District Superintendent, Winfred B. Roberson, Jr., said, “We are proud to offer this workshop and provide valuable, in-depth historical background and instructional resources about genocide for our teachers to take back to the classroom. Additionally, this training provides us a great opportunity to develop a common understanding that supports all students’ social and emotional well-being.”

Workshop Speakers included:

Dr. Levon Marashlian, professor of History, Glendale Community College

Dr. Vahram Shemassian, professor of Armenian Studies, CSUN

Sara Cohan, Armenian Education & Outreach Specialist, USC Shoah Foundation; GenEd Advisor

Dr. Alina Dorian Principal, Rose and Alex Pilibos School

Berj Parseghian, history department chair, Mesrobian School

Dawn MacKeen, journalist and author

Patil DerHovagimian, English language Arts teacher, Rose and Alex Pilibos School

Anthony Slide, film historian and author

Kay Mouradian, author and filmmaker

Naré Mkrtchyan and Iliana Guevara, documentary filmmakers

Roxanne Makasdjian, Exec. Dir., GenEd

The Genocide Education Project is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that assists educators in teaching about human rights and genocide, particularly the Armenian Genocide, as the prototype for genocide in the modern era.