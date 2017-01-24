Artsakh President Congratulates NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

STEPANAKERT—Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic President Bako Sahakian on Tuesday sent a congratulatory address to Gladys Berejiklian, recently elected Premier of Australia’s New South Wales.

Sahakian’s letter to Berejiklian can be read below.

“Respected Ms. Berejiklian,

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I cordially congratulate you on the appointment to the post of Premier of the New South Wales state of Australia.

I am confident that your knowledge and rich experience will effectively contribute to further raising the welfare of the state’s people.

New South Wales, having a leading role in the economic and political life of Australia, is famous also as a region where peoples’ freedom and equality, human rights and universal democratic values have always been of significance.

The bright evidence of this fact is the resolution on recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic independence and its right to self-determination, adopted by the legislative body of the state on October 25, 2015.

I hope that during your tenure, new content will be brought to the friendly ties between Artsakh and New South Wales, contributing to the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation.

I once again congratulate you, wishing robust health and great success in the realization of your mission.”