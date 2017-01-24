Armenian, Russian Prime Ministers Meet

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—As a part of a two day meeting to Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetian was received on Tuesday by his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev, reported the press service of the Armenian government.

“Our commodity turnover has been stable, despite the international conjuncture and the change in energy prices,” Medvedev said.

Speaking to Medvedev, Karapetian credited the Eurasian Economic Union for Armenia’s 70% in growth of imports and supply of products from 2015. The Armenian Prime Minister said, in turn, that “the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the direction of Armenian-Russian cooperation.”

“We have been traditionally boasting quite a hectic agenda of bilateral relations. As you noted, our governments have been able to move on amid a complicated international situation faced in recent years. You may know that the Russian capital is widely represented Armenia’s economy. However, I believe that we should not slow down, and today we can explore and outline new directions of cooperation,” Karapetian said.

“A series of reforms are underway in Armenia aimed at creating a favorable environment for investors. In this respect, we would highly appreciate the commitment of the Russian capital. We have come along with a number of new proposals, which will allow us to diversify and expand the vectors of cooperation. I am confident, too, that we are in for a constructive conversation,” Karapetian stated.

“Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation and the Armenian Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources signed a protocol on Tuesday on practical measures to meet commitments on prompt warning about a nuclear accident and the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety,” Russian News Agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The procedures are envisaged in the inter-governmental agreement on the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety between the two countries inked on October 7, 2015.

“The accord was signed with a focus on the implementation of recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It specifies conditions of mutual emergency warnings in matters of peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Under the document, the countries permanently exchange information on nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities.”

According to the agreement, Armenia and Russia will create plans of action to implement their mutual commitments, including updates on the nuclear and radiation safety in facilities.