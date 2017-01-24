Armenia Artsakh Fund Sent $22 Million of Aid in 2016

GLENDALE—The Armenia Artsakh Fund delivered over $22 million of humanitarian assistance to Armenia and Artsakh from December 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.

The AAF itself collected $16 million of medicines and other supplies donated by several charities, including AmeriCares ($8.4 million), Direct Relief International ($5.5 million), Catholic Medical Mission Board ($875,000), Health Partners International of Canada ($818,000), MAP International ($606,000), Fawn Grove Compassion Center ($543,000), and Feed the Children Fund ($351,000).

Other organizations which contributed valuable goods during this period were: Prime Healthcare ($777,000), Armenian American Medical Association of Boston ($717,000), Project Agape ($586,000), Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief ($552,000), Armenian Christian Mission of Australia ($288,000), Armenian EyeCare Project ($280,000), Armenian Ministries of UK ($262,000), Dr. George Katcherian ($255,000), Focus on Children Now ($201,000), Armenian Missionary Association of America ($188,000), Armenian Lighthouse Charitable Foundation ($150,000), and SemraPlus Foundation of Switzerland ($128,000).

Also contributing major supplies were: Friends of Armenia ($84,000), DK Publishing Co. ($43,400), Bay Area Friends of Armenia ($17,000), Knights of Vartan ($15,000), Tufenkian Foundation ($9,000), and Dr. Albert Phillips ($5,000).

Since December 1, 2015, AAF delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a total of $22 million worth of humanitarian aid on board 29 air shipments and 43 sea containers.

In the past 27 years, including its shipments under its predecessor, the United Armenian Fund, the AAF has delivered to Armenia and Artsakh a grand total of $741 million worth of relief supplies on board 158 airlifts and 2,333 sea containers.

“The Armenia Artsakh Fund is regularly offered millions of dollars worth of life-saving medicines and medical supplies. We would welcome your generous donations to be able to continue delivering this valuable assistance to all medical centers in Armenia and Artsakh,” Harut Sassounian, the President of AAF stated.

For more information, contact the AAF office at 117 South Louise Street, Suite 315, Glendale, CA 91205 or call (818) 241-8900. Email: sassoun@pacbell.net.