Urartu-Era Artifacts Unearthed in Armenia’s Gavar

GAVAR, Gegharkunik, Armenia (ArmRadio)—Artifacts dating back to the period of the Kingdom of Van (Urartu) have recently been found in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province. The items are currently being cleaned and restored at the labs of the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum Reservations.

Professor Ashot Piliposyan, Director of the Service for the Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum Reservations non-commercial state organization, says the archaeological material is really exceptional and dates back to the 8th century B.C.

“We were informed from the Gavar Geological Museum that villagers had accidentally uncovered archaeological material during construction work,” he said.

According to Ashot Piliposyan, a mausoleum dating back to the Urartian times was found, when digging a grave in Gavar’s Hatsarat district.

After being cleaned and restored at labs, the artifacts will be added to the Urartu exhibition at “Metsamor” historical-archeological museum-reserve.