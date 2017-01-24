Funeral Notice: Hasmik (Mooradian) Thorossian

HASMIK (MOORADIAN) THOROSSIAN

Born on September 30, 1937, Iran

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Hasmik Thorossian, which took place on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Burial will follow at the Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her:

Husband, Rostom Thorossian

Daughter, Lilik Thorossian and children, Darian and Magen

Son, Roobik Thorossian and son, Theodore-Tito Thorossian

Son, Romik and Ailin Thorossian and daughter, Alexia-Nairie

Daughter-in-law, Katherine Fundukian Thorossian

Brother, Vigen and Erica Mooradian

Niece, Janita and Armen Petrossian

Nephew, Arman Mooradian

And the entire Thorossian, Mooradian, Der Kiureghian, Aghakhanian, Mokhtarian and Fundukian families, relatives and friends.