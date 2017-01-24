Funeral Notice: Hasmik (Mooradian) Thorossian

HASMIK (MOORADIAN) THOROSSIAN
Born on September 30, 1937, Iran
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and relative Hasmik Thorossian, which took place on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale. Burial will follow at the Glendale Forest Lawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her:
Husband, Rostom Thorossian
Daughter, Lilik Thorossian and children, Darian and Magen
Son, Roobik Thorossian and son, Theodore-Tito Thorossian
Son, Romik and Ailin Thorossian and daughter, Alexia-Nairie
Daughter-in-law, Katherine Fundukian Thorossian
Brother, Vigen and Erica Mooradian
Niece, Janita and Armen Petrossian
Nephew, Arman Mooradian
And the entire Thorossian, Mooradian, Der Kiureghian, Aghakhanian, Mokhtarian and Fundukian families, relatives and friends.
