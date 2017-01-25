PASADENA—Chris Nareg Kopooshian will continue his professional basketball career with the Kentucky based Bowling Green Hornets of the Central Basketball Association (CBA). Kopooshian, a 5’10” combination point and shooting guard, will lead the Hornets into action on March 25 against the Middle Tennessee Storm in Nashville to open the season.
In 2016, Kopooshian played in the Super Basketball League (SBL) of Taiwan. As team captain, Kopooshian averaged 10.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
During the 2012-2013, Kopooshian led Glendale College at point guard under legendary head coach Brian Beauchemin in the Western State Conference South Division.
Kopooshian is represented by Paul Atallah of the Pro Management Agency of Lebanon.
Kopooshian to Play for Bowling Green Hornets
