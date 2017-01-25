‘Armenia Will Be the Best Country for All Armenians’ says Prime Minister

MOSCOW, Russia—Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetian during his visit to Moscow visited the Armenian Embassy on Wednesday to meet with representatives of the Russian-Armenian community.

During his speech, Karapetian briefed on his January 24 meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and summarized the Armenian government’s activities during the past 100 day activities.

“I would like to be accountable before you, raise your awareness of what the Government has done in the past 4 months. The first part features the per-sector diagnosis of problems, in the second part, we have provided information on what the problems are and what solutions have been proposed in this area and what are the measures to take. The third part summarizes what we have done during these 100 days, and the fourth part relates to the public-private partnership based on the Center of Strategic Initiatives,” Karapetian said.

“Human capital is the supreme value in our country…Nations do not become any happier for their oil, gas deposits and other natural resources, instead favored are those countries where there are most favorable conditions available to creative people,” said Karapetian.

Regarding Armenia-Diaspora relations the Prime Minister in his speech said he believes there is huge potential in the Diaspora’s involvement in Armenia’s development, noting that they are “two parts of one whole.” He believes that Armenia and good management practices and a culture of communication.”

As a success story, the Prime Minister cited the repatriation of Syrian Armenians who specifically went a long way toward improving the quality of restaurant services. “I think we need to raise awareness of the new rules of the game and the more favorable conditions in the business environment. If we do so, each Armenian will find a niche of his own and will come to work in the Motherland. I am confident that we will succeed,” he said.

When asked about the restoration and development of Gyumri, the Karapetian said that in addition to the regional development programs, serious attention is being given to local business in the public-private cost-sharing format.

In his closing remarks, Karapetian said “I was one of you not so long ago. I know very well that you all live in thoughts, looking back and taking interest in what is going on in the country. You may rest assured that Armenia will be the best country for all Armenians. I know that the sense of pride and dignity depends on how well Armenia is. I promise that our team will do everything possible.”

The primates of New Nakhichevan and Russia Dioceses, Armenians engaged in business activities in Russia, political, public and cultural figures were in attendance of the meeting.