HDP Members Testify in Party Leaders’ Arrest Case

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey—Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Members of Parliament Mehmet Adıyaman, Osman Baydemir, Ahmet Yıldırım and İmam Taşçıer on Wednesday were detained as a part of the crackdown against Turkey’s Kurdish political movement.

The lawmakers testified to the Diyarbakir court for the arrest of HDP Co-Chairs Figen Yüksekdağ and Selahattin Demirtaş, reported Agos.

According to Agos, the Diyarbakir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against Taşçıer on the charges of “insulting Turkish government,” “insulting the president” and “insulting public officials on the basis of their duty.”

Adıyaman was also taken into custody after a police raid to his house Wednesday morning.

On the same day, the lawmakers were released after testifying. Adıyaman, however, has been banned from leaving the country.

The HDP Central Executive Board made a statement on the detentions saying “Unlawful detention of our MPs is unacceptable.” The statement also read that “such practices drive Turkey away from universal human rights, principles of law and democratic values day by day.”