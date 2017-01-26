Spanish City of Sabadell Recognizes Armenian Genocide

SABADELL, Spain—The city of Sabadell in Catalonia, Spain on January 23 officially recognized the Armenian Genocide and condemned the atrocities, the Armenian Embassy in Spain said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

All political party heads in Sabadell City Hall have signed a joint statement describing the events of 1915 as “genocide and crime against humanity.”

“Any crime against humanity must be condemned to prevent reoccurrence of such events in any corner of the world against any nation, race or religion. The municipal authorities of Sabadell officially recognize the Armenian Genocide,” reads the statement, authored by the Ciudadanos party.

Party Speaker Adrian Hernandez welcomed the support of fellow parties “as it allows Sabadell to join the Spanish cities that have officially acknowledged and condemned the Armenian Genocide.”