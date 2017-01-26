Armenia to Launch Direct Flights to Canada, Singapore

YEREVAN (PanArmenian.net)—Armenia will launch direct flights to Canada and Singapore as the government approved the signing of corresponding documents on Thursday, January 26.

Introducing the proposal to the government was Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan, who said a legal basis for the implementation of the decisions must now be provided.

According to Avetisyan, relations between Armenia and Canada or Singapore in the air transportation field are not regulated by intergovernmental agreements.

Avetisyan said the deals will boost the development of tourism and trade ties between Armenia and each of the above mentioned countries.