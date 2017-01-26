King of Spain Tried to Save Armenian Intellectuals in 1915

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—The King of Spain Alfonso XIII, according to a letter sent to the Ottoman government in 1915, tried to save the detained Armenian intellectuals detained, Akunq.net reported on Thursday.

In a response letter to the King, the Ottoman leadership falsely said the Armenian intellectuals had been launching a revolutionary activity and said outstanding figures like Aknuni, Daniel Varuzhan and Siamanto had escaped to Russia.

Shortly after the letter was sent–dated July 1915–they all were killed in the Ottoman Empire.

The documents have been found from the Ottoman archives and translated by U.S.-based researcher Gevorg B. Hakobyan.