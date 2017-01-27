CSTO Confirms an Armenian Will Be Named Secretary General

YEREVAN (Panorama)—Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has adopted on January 24 the draft decision on “Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization” and submitted for the CSTO member states to ratify.

As the Armenian-Russian Information Agency reports, Press Secretary at CSTO Vladimir Zaynetdinov said an agreement had been reached on appointing an Armenian representative to the post.

“The adopted decision by the Permanent Council names the country whose representative is set to assume the post for a three-year term. That is Armenia,” Zaynetdinov said, as quoted by the agency.

The press secretary at the military bloc has next detailed the decision of the Permanent Council will be discussed in April 2017 at the CSTO summit.

“If the decision is approved, the new Secretary General will be appointed,” Zaynetdinov noted.