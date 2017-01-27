U.S. is a Rainbow of Immigrants

BY SEEROON YERETZIAN

The United States of America is a rainbow of different immigrants from different cultures and nationalities. Columbus was the first illegal immigrant to America. America is a blender of white, Asian, black, and brown people and soon we will see tall Armenian young men with black frizzy hair and blue eyes.

I was born in a refugee camp in Lebanon and I have experienced life from the bottom to the top. I experienced the Lebanese Civil War between Christians and Muslims. And I witnessed how young Christian men dragged young Muslim men tied to their jeep.

Donald Trump was born a millionaire and became a billionaire. He doesn’t seem to know or feel anything about poverty, being poor, homelessness and living in fear of being deported.

Religion is at the core of violence and wars. Now we are seeing ISIS killing innocent people by invoking the name of God and beheading Christians and other Muslims.