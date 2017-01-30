ARS Prepares for Gala 2017

GLENDALE—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA is organizing its efforts for the upcoming ARS Gala 2017, which will be held on Friday, February 3 at Taglyan Cultural Complex, located at 1201 Vine St., Los Angeles, California.

“The ARS Gala will celebrate our organizational-wide achievements and help raise vital funds for our local and international humanitarian programs and projects, which advance the welfare of individuals and communities in need,” said Rebecca Berberian, Chairperson of the ARS Regional Executive Board.



A cocktail hour will be held at 6pm, followed by dinner and an engaging program at 7pm. The event’s Master of Ceremonies will be Alice Petrossian, President of the Los Angeles County Commission for Women. Live entertainment will be featured by the Allen G. Orchestra.



Tickets are $150 per person and can be obtained by contacting the ARS Regional Headquarters at (818) 500-1343 or office@arwestusa.org.