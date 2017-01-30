Western Armenia to not Participate in ConIFA World Football Cup for No Security Guarantees

GENEVA, Switzerland (ArmRadio)—The Western Armenian team will not participate in the 2017 Confederation of Independent Football Associations (ConIFA) World Football Cup because of lack of security guarantees, ConIFA Vice-President Dimitri Pagava told reporters after the Annual General Meeting in Geneva, TASS reports.

The 2017 European Football Cup will be held from June 4-11 in Northern Cyprus, and the Turkish side has failed to provide security guarantees to the Armenian club.

This year the title will be contested by Northern Cyprus, Padania, Sapmi (Lapland), Abkhazia, County of Nice, Székely Land, Occitania and Ellan Vannin (Isle of Man).

ConIFA, the Confederation of Independent Football Associations, is the football federation for all associations outside FIFA. Western Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh are members of the Confederation.

ConIFA is a global acting non-profit organization that supports representatives of international football teams from nations, de-facto nations, regions, minority peoples and sports isolated territories.

ConIFA was founded in June 2013, and organized its first World Football Cup in June 2014 in Ostersund, Sweden.