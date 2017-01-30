25th Anniversary of Armenian Armed Forces Ceremony Held in Yerevan

YEREVAN—On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, President Serzh Sarkisian awarded over two hundred military servicemen and freedom fighters with the highest awards of the Republic, medals and orders, and bestowed on them high military ranks for the courage manifested in defending the borders of the Fatherland, valor, boundless dedication, as well as for their contribution to the army building and enhancement of the battle readiness of the troops.

Sarkisian congratulated the servicemen and the freedom fighters on the occasion of the holiday and on receiving high state awards.

Sarkisian was accompanied by His Holiness Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Bako Sahakian, and other officials January 28 visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon and paid tribute to the memory of the sons of the Armenian nation who gave their lives for independence of our Fatherland.

Sarkisian’s statement to the awardees can be read below.



“I congratulate you on the occasion of the Army Day and on the receiving the Fatherland’s high awards and ranks.

We are grateful to you for the enormous work you have done and which is called the service to the Fatherland. First, we shall commemorate those immortals who are being awarded today posthumously. We, as a nation, stand by the parents who raised these heroes and send to their families the words of compassion and support.

Those boys fell defending their families, their friends and us all. They fell so that Armenia can live, so that aspirations of our people live on and become a reality. They became immortals and together with us will continue the millennia-long and incessant march of the Armenian nation.

I congratulate those present in this hall and those who in our Armed Forces carry on with the dedicated work of their fallen brothers in arms. Be aware that the Fatherland trusts you and believes in you. We are proud of you; you are the worthy sons of our nation, the power and reliance of our people,” said President Serzh Sargsyan. In the presence of the participants of the official award ceremony, the President sent his congratulatory message to the people of Armenia on the occasion of the Army Day.”

Sahakian on Saturday sent a congratulatory address to President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia. The text of the address can be read below.

“Honorable Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and authorities of the Artsakh Republic and myself, I cordially congratulate you on the 25th anniversary of the formation of the heroic Armenian army, a holiday that is dear and memorable to all of us. The Armenian army has passed a glorious way and is the pride of all the Armenians, the main guarantee of our people’s security, one of the significant factors of maintaining peace and stability in the region. The Armenian soldier with his unwavering spirit and invincible might brilliantly performs the Motherland defender’s.

Respectful Mr. Sarkisian,

Having been standing at the origins of the Army’s formation, You have done everything possible for its development and strengthening. In Artsakh we know and appreciate Your contribution and patriotic efforts.

In connection with this cherished holiday I once again congratulate You, the whole personnel of the Republic of Armenia’s Armed Forces and our entire people, wishing peace, great successes and new victories on the way of solving national issues and strengthening the Armenian statehood.”