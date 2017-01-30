Armenian Foreign Minister, OSCE Chair-in-Office Meet in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria (ArmRadio)—Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, had a meeting with Sebastian Kurz, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs on January 27 in Vienna, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press statement.

During the meeting a number of issues of the Armenian-Austrian cooperation were discussed.

The Ministers noted that it is symbolic that their meeting took place on the day when Armenia and Austria mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, and expressed satisfaction over the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation in different fields.

The interlocutors touched upon the issues concerning the different dimensions of the OSCE activity.

Nalbandian and Kurz praised the activity of the OSCE Office in Yerevan and exchanged views on the importance of the implementation of agreements reached at Summits on the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artakh) Republic, held in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

Nalbandian on Friday also met with Lamberto Zannier, the Secretary General of the OSCE.

During the talks the Minister and the Secretary General reflected on a number of issues related to the OSCE activities.

Nalbandian presented to Zannier the efforts exerted by Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs towards the implementation of agreements reached during the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits.

The sides attached importance to the operation of the only OSCE office in the South Caucasus region.