Armenia, EU to Complete Talks on New Framework Agreement

YEREVAN (Arka)—The next 9th round of negotiations on a new framework agreement between Armenia and the EU will take place in February, where the talks will enter the final stage, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said during a news conference on Tuesday.

“We are approaching the final stage of negotiations after having discussed the majority of the provisions – both economic and economic. A large delegation from the European Union will arrive in Armenia in the near future for the talks. Consultation with its members will enable us to make certain specifications to the agreement,” said Nalbandian.

Armenia and the EU launched talks on a new framework agreement on December 7, 2015 after EU Foreign Affairs Council authorized the European Commission and the High Representative to open negotiations on a new legal basis for relations with Armenia on October 13.

Armenia and the EU were supposed to sign the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) at a November 2013 Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius, but on September 3, President Sarkisian announced that the country was going to become part of the Russian-led Customs Union. The new agreement will replace the current agreement on partnership and cooperation between the EU and Armenia.