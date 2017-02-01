Minsk Group Ready to Organize Meeting Between Armenia, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are ready to organize a meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February, Russian Co-Chair Igor Popov told TASS News Agency.

“The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have agreed to hold separate consultations with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February,” he said.

“If the Ministers show interest, we’ll organize a meeting between them,” Popov added.

Besides, he said, according to an agreement reached in St. Petersburg last summer, consultations continue in Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia format.

“Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has recently discussed the Karabakh issue with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov. As soon as necessary conditions are created, there will be a possibility of a trilateral meeting,” the Ambassador added.

“The meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will take place if the Azeri side agrees,” Nalbandian said.

Regarding the recent changes of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Nalbandian said they “express the positions of their respective countries, and the change of persons can hardly have a serious influence on the mediating efforts.”