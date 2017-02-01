After Preventing Attack on Talish, Artsakh Army Captures Azeri Soldier

STEPANAKERT—Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday were rebuffed by Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Armed Forces after attempting to infiltrate the northern Karabakh-Azerbaijan border—known as the Line of Contact—at Talish, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry, which also informed that an Azerbaijani soldier was captured during the attempted raid.

At around 3 p.m. local time, according to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, a battalion of Azerbaijani soldiers, taking advantage of the foggy conditions, attempted to infiltrate the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border in Talish, the sight of the most gruesome of attacks during the four-day war in April.

Artsakh Army border divisions launched a counter offensive causing damage and casualties and forced the Azerbaijani units to retreat.

Artsakh forces captured an Azerbaijani soldier, identified as Elnur Hussein Zadeh, born in 1995 in Barda, Azerbaijan. The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Ministry also reported that at least one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded—a fact also reported by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.