Career Training Workshop to Take Place in Glendale

GLENDALE—The Armenian Youth Federation’s Glendale “Roupen” Chapter will be hosting a Career Training Workshop for all students and community members seeking career opportunities.



The workshop will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10:30am to 1pm at the Krikor and Mariam Karamanoukian Glendale Youth Center (211 W. Chestnut St. Glendale, CA 91204).



Working professionals will be covering a wide range of topics, ranging from resume building, job interviews, marketing, and networking in the workplace. All speakers will be available to answer questions after their presentations.



“Learning these topics from professionals is a helpful aspect in looking for jobs”, said Preny Alaverdian, a member of the organizing committee. “It is vital to ensure that all youth in our community have all the proper resources to enter the workforce properly and effectively.”



Students of all ages and members of the community are encouraged to attend, as they will gain essential information and advice from field professionals with hands-on experience. It will expose job-seeking individuals to effective career building skills.



The AYF Glendale “Roupen” Chapter has organized the Career Training Workshop to allow community members to reap the benefits provided to them by community organizations. It is essential for job-seeking students and individuals to gain the fundamental knowledge necessary for them to thrive in career development.



Founded in 1933, the Armenian Youth Federation is the largest and the most influential Armenian- American youth organization in the United States, working to advance the social, political, education and cultural awareness among Armenian-American youth.



For more information, contact the AYF Glendale “Roupen” Chapter at roupen@ayfwest.org.