Armenian Defense Minister Meets Iranian National Security Rep.

TEHRAN, Iran (Armenpress)—During an official visit to Iran, Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan met on Thursday with and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Velayati and discussed the expansion of bilateral and regional cooperation, according to Tasnim Iranian news agency.

According to Tasnim, the meeting between Sargsyan and Velayati discussed not only cooperation but the development trends within its security and defense, noting that Iran’s policy towards its neighboring states is based on good will.

Sargsyan also visited the editorial office of the Armenian publication, Alik Daily.

During his meeting with the editorial staff, Sargsyan spoke about Armenian-Iranian relations, the ongoing work at the Armed Forces and the future plans. He presented the achievements of the Army and answered questions. The Defense Minister briefed the attendees on the provisions of the “nation-army” ideology.

The Armenian delegation later that day visited the Tehran Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church and met with Prelate, Archbishop Sebouh Sarkisian and representatives of the Armenian community.

Sarkisian hailed the constructive role of the Armenian Church and Diaspora organizations in the preservation of the Armenian identity, as well as the reinforcement of Armenian-Iranian friendly relations and their further development.