ANCA-Burbank Issues Endorsements in School Board Primary Elections

BURBANK, Calif.—After a careful review of the candidates’ records on issues relating to Burbank and its Armenian community, the Armenian National Committee of America, Burbank (ANCA-B) on Friday announced its endorsement of the following candidates in the upcoming February 28, 2017 Primary election.:



City Council

Bob Frutos

David Gordon

Jess Talamantes



City Clerk

Zizette Mullins



City Treasurer

Debbie Kukta



“The ANCA-B considered all candidates contending for competitive seats within Burbank and is proud to endorse these candidates,” said Gaidzag Shahbazian, ANCA-Burbank’s Co-Chairman. “We feel these candidates can best serve Burbank and its Armenian community because they understand what is needed to continue making Burbank an attractive city for families and businesses.”



A total of eight candidates are vying for three seats on the Council, with the three incumbent candidates being endorsed by ANCA-Burbank. “All the candidates endorsed by the ANCA-B have an exemplary record of serving the City of Burbank and have actively reached out to the Armenian community,” stated Zareh Khachatourian ANCA-Burbank’s Co- Chairman.



Zizette Mullins and Debbie Kukta are running unopposed for City Clerk and City Treasurer, respectively. “Zizette and Debbie are familiar faces to the Armenian community and have built rapport with residents throughout Burbank,” said Houri Tavitian, a member of ANCA-B Board. “Our endorsement is an affirmation of our respect for the service they provide the residents of Burbank.”

ANCA-Burbank on Friday announced its endorsement of Steve Frintner, Film Distribution Accounting Manager at the Walt Disney Co.



“After careful consideration of the candidates vying for the two available School Board seats and meeting with Mr. Frintner, ANCA-B has determined that he has demonstrated that he understands the needs of the Armenian community in Burbank and is willing to work tirelessly to ensure all children in Burbank Unified Schools, regardless of their ethnicity, thrive in an inclusive and accepting environment,” stated ANCA-Board member, Sarkis Simonian.



Steve Frintner is an active member of the PTA in Burbank and served as its president in 2013. He currently serves on the School Facilities Oversight Committee. Frintner has also been endorsed by Burbank Teachers Association and the Burbank Democratic Club.



“We confronted an unusual situation this year with School Board candidates,” said Shahbazian. “In April of 2016, Larry Applebaum, who in 2013 received the endorsement of ANCA-B, abstained from a vote for a BUSD resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. This act left ANCA-B no choice but to refrain from endorsing the incumbent,” he concluded.



The Armenian National Committee of America–Burbank advances the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the area’s Armenian community and promotes its increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.