Glendale Councilman Zareh Sinanyan Announces Reelection

GLENDALE—Former Mayor and current Glendale City Councilman Zareh Sinanyan announced on Thursday that he will seek a second term in 2017. Sinanyan will have completed his first term and pointed to his accomplishments and his vision for the future of Glendale as reasons he will run again.

“Glendale has emerged from the Recession having preserved many of our vital services and programs,” Sinanyan said. “But we have a lot of work still to do to make sure the economic recovery has reached every resident of Glendale and that we rebuild ourselves to where we were before the city and region took major hits.”

As a chair of the Housing Authority, Sinanyan has fought to increase the number of affordable housing units in the city as well as regularly advocating to officials in Sacramento and Washington, DC about the needs of Glendale residents who are unable to keep up with rapidly rising costs of housing.

During his tenure on council, Sinanyan worked to foster a business friendly atmosphere that would attract jobs to the region and the city. Recently, Sinanyan launched the Glendale Tech Initiative which targets tech businesses and seeks ways to attract them to Glendale. Additionally, Sinanyan has worked with his colleagues to streamline city permits processes. This helps local residents and small business owners grow their businesses locally instead of shutting down or moving out of the city.

Sinanyan’s proven track record of accomplishments is bolstered by his deep understanding of City finances and services as evidenced by his experience of having served on three of the most important City boards and Commissions. Sinanyan has served and/or chaired the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service’s Commission, Chair of the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee (CDBG), Commissioner of the CDBG, and most recently, Chair of the Housing Authority. Additionally, as a councilmember, Zareh served as the Vice-Chair of the Eco-Rapid Transit Authority and as Secretary of the Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena Airport Authority. Both positions seek to integrate Glendale in regional advanced transit projects in order to boost the city’s economic growth while providing safe and user-friendly transit services.

Zareh grew up in Burbank, and in 1997 received his Bachelor’s Degrees in Political Science and History from UCLA. He then received his JD from USC Law School. Zareh has practiced civil litigation since 2001 and currently works out of his firm, the Law Offices of Zareh J. Sinanyan, in downtown Glendale. While still in school, Zareh had a passion for public service, participating in student government as well as clubs on campus. Zareh is married to Lori and they live in Northwest Glendale with their four children.