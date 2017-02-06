Artsakh Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Gor Gareginyan, born 1997, was killed by Azerbaijani fire on February 6, at the northeastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic-Azerbaijani border—known as the Line of Contact. Details regarding Garegiyan’s death are currently being investigated by the Ministry.
On the night of February 5-6, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire agreement 20 times, firing 220 times using various weapons.
The Defense Ministry extended condolences to Gareginyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.
Artsakh president Bako Sahakian on Monday posthumously awarded Gareginyan, soldier of the Army’s N Division, a “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.
The ceasefire agreement was signed by Armenia, Artsakh, and Azerbaijan on May 5, 1994 and went into effect on May 12, 1994 after a six year war.
I offer my most sincere and heart felt condolences for the loss of this brave young man and to his family my deepest sympathies and prayers, may God bless you for the sacrifice he made to protect Artsakh. There is no words to express the appreciation we all have for heroes such as this may he walk in the shining light of Jesus for all eternity Azdvads kez hokneh
Condolences to the families and friends
“Gna Meri Ari Sirem” – that’s what that award means to the parents of that brave soldier. How many young guys, actually children, do we have to sacrifice before we do something decisive to prevent these types of casualties? Seriously, Messrs. Sargsyan and Sahakyan, what are you doing? Please get your acts together and grow some much needed testicles! Respond in kind. Take 10 of them for every 1 we lose. How much longer do you think these can accept these causalities? This is not acceptable. Your leadership is not acceptable.