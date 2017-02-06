Artsakh Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT—Armenian serviceman Gor Gareginyan, born 1997, was killed by Azerbaijani fire on February 6, at the northeastern direction of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic-Azerbaijani border—known as the Line of Contact. Details regarding Garegiyan’s death are currently being investigated by the Ministry.

On the night of February 5-6, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire agreement 20 times, firing 220 times using various weapons.

The Defense Ministry extended condolences to Gareginyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

Artsakh president Bako Sahakian on Monday posthumously awarded Gareginyan, soldier of the Army’s N Division, a “For Service in Battle” medal for his bravery in defending the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

The ceasefire agreement was signed by Armenia, Artsakh, and Azerbaijan on May 5, 1994 and went into effect on May 12, 1994 after a six year war.