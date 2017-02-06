Armenia Returns Body of Azerbaijani Soldier

YEREVAN (ICRC)—The body of an Azerbaijani soldier was returned from Armenia to Azerbaijan on Sunday in a transfer facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The handover took place on the road between the Armenian town of Ijevan and the Azerbaijani town of Gazakh at the international border.

Immediately after the incident on the international border on December 29, 2016, the ICRC offered its services, in its role as neutral intermediary, to facilitate the transfer of the soldier’s body.

In April last year, following an escalation in hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, the ICRC assisted the sides in several operations to search for the bodies of those killed in action and retrieve them from the battlefield, Artsakh Republic-Azerbaijani border–the Line of Contact. The ICRC also facilitated the handover of the bodies.

The ICRC has been carrying out humanitarian work in the region related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since 1992.