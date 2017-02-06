Davit Tonoyan Appointed Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN—Former Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan was appointed on Monday the position of Minister of Emergency Situations.

Tonoyan’s appointment comes almost two months after the passing of former Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Yeritsian from a serious illness.

The newly appointed minister was introduced to the Ministry’s staff on February 6 by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, congratulating him on his appointment while thanking the Ministry for readily fulfilling its responsibilities.

“We recognize Mr. Tonoyan as a modest and organized leader and a patriotic man and officer. I think that despite his huge responsibilities, he will find it easy to work in his new post given that the Ministry is well established. We are certain that Mr. Tonoyan, with the guidance of his staff, will realize all of his tasks.”

The 50-year-old has served as Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs department against organized crime, head of Department of Military Police, Military Representative of Armenia to NATO, Defense Ministry’s Chief of Department of Defense Policy, and the Deputy Minister of Defense.