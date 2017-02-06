Artsakh Foreign Minister Congratulates Tillerson

STEPANAKERT—Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan sent a congratulatory message to Rex Tillerson on his appointment as Secretary of State of the United States.

The Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that Tillerson would facilitate mediation efforts of the U.S., as one of the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, to find a long-term and peaceful settlement to the conflict between the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic and Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Minister also expressed his gratitude for the assistance the U.S. provides to the Artsakh Republic and its people.

“We are looking forward to continued cooperation, built on shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms as well as a vision of stable and peaceful South Caucasus,” reads the congratulatory message.