Chamlian Breaks Ground on New Library Named After Late Teacher

GLENDALE—4444. What does 4444 mean to you? For some, it could be in reference to a year in the 5th millennium or the four-digit password to unlock an electronic device. Add the lbs. symbol behind it and it becomes the weight of a fully grown great white shark. Add a dollar sign to it and it becomes the cost of a typical meal plan for a college freshman.

Yet 4444 is so much more—particularly for thousands of roaring Chamlian tigers and fans. 4444 Lowell Avenue is home to Vahan and Anoosh Chamlian Armenian School—an educational wonderland with new and old buildings and open play space amidst lush greenery.

4444 is a center for learning with the best educators and resources to achieve academic excellence. It is also a center for nurturing talent and developing creativity and interest—one that requires constant and current literary and technological resources.

On December 15, 2016, Chamlian took another step forward to enhance its facilities with the ground breaking and official kick off of the construction phase of the Anita Torosian Literacy and Resource Center project. The entire Chamlian family gathered together and literally broke ground to mark the beginning of a new project to transform its current library to a state of the art literacy and technology center. Information was shared regarding the process for planning and designing the space, as well as the direction, vision and mission for embarking on this grand project.

“The benefits of the space for our school and students are many. The new library will be the heart of our school with different options for literacy development, access to information, knowledge building, deep thinking, and confidence in seeking and processing information,” said Dr. Talin Kargodorian, School Principal. “Our modernized library and resource center will be pivotal towards developing Chamlian students as 21st century learners.”

Detailed plans and renderings were shared by parent volunteer Artin Ghazarian. “The Planning Committee has visited multiple schools with award winning libraries and attended several library conference to bring the best in design, literature and technology to the Anita Torosian Literacy and Resource Center,” said Artin Ghazarian, Planning Committee Chairman. “The space will be built in the memory of our beloved Ms. Anita and will be an unparalleled and state of the art space deserving of her name.”

The current space will be transformed to feature an award-worthy Technology Center with brand new Chrome boxes, Young Readers section with interactive projectors and in-ceiling camera systems, Epson Brightlink technology, and a very comprehensive and new library collection of Armenian and English print books.

On behalf of all the volunteers surrounding this grand project, I thank the parents, alumni, faculty and staff for helping us break down the walls of our past to make room for the pillars of our future,” said Pattyl Aposhian Kasparian, Fundraising Committee Chair.

If you missed the evening, please join us at the Gala on Saturday, February 25, where we will share more information about the project, provide renderings of the space, and raise additional funds for this important project.