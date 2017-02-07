Armenia, EU Discuss Joint Anti-Corruption Efforts

YEREVAN—Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetian on Tuesday received Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski in Yerevan. According to the Armenian governmental press service, their meeting discussed cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Karapetian introduced the efforts being taken by the Armenian government toward the anti-corruption movement, including legislative reforms, decisions and activities led by the Anti-Corruption Council.

According to the press service, Karapetian said that future plans include the development of new legislation intended to create an independent preventive anti-corruption authority based on the terms of reference of the High-Ranking Officials’ Ethics Commission.

The new legislation package includes full revision of rules regarding income statements and conflict of interest among government officials. Anticorruption Council is developing a number of important bills aimed at reducing the risks of corruption in all spheres of public life. Improving investigation of corruption offenses is also in the works, the Prime Minister briefed.

He stressed that the effectiveness of these measures is largely dependent on the stance of civil society. Set to activate feedback from society, the Government will give new impetus to the activities of the Anti-Corruption Council. Noting that his government is open to suggestions and recommendations, Karapetian stressed the importance of cooperation with EU partners.

Welcoming the Government’s efforts, Switalski expressed gratitude on behalf of the business community for the Armenian government’s legislative initiatives. He noted that the EU Delegation to Armenia is prepared to continue cooperation with the Government as part of the priorities and reforms outlined by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister and Switalski exchanged views on the possibilities for implementing joint projects within the framework of the Center for Strategic Initiatives.