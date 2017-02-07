McDonald’s has ‘No Intention’ to Open in Armenia says Spokesperson

YEREVAN (Arka)—Sanjay Mistry, spokesman for McDonald’s chain of restaurants in Europe, denying the rumors going around, told Novosti-Armenia that McDonald’s had “no intention” to open restaurants in Armenia.
Media sources have recently reported that Temur Chkonia, a Georgian businessmen and owner of McDonald’s Georgia franchise and head of Coca Cola Bottlers Georgia, has already received a license for opening restaurants in Armenia and that he will arrivein Yerevan in the next few days for this purpose.
Chkonia said that McDonald’s Georgia, as a branch of McDonald’s, can enter Armenia’s market, if they sign a contract.
Mistry said that before opening a restaurant in any country McDonald’s considers and analyzes appropriate economic and business factors. At the moment, he said, there are no plans to open restaurants in Armenia.
who wants GMO garbage anyways? Does not belong in Armenia.
Good keep them as far away as possible
No big loss!! Bad food and obesity go hand in hand!!