McDonald’s has ‘No Intention’ to Open in Armenia says Spokesperson

McDonald's has 'no intention' of opening restaurant in Armenia, says spokesperson for McDonald's in Europe
McDonald's has 'no intention' of opening restaurant in Armenia, says spokesperson for McDonald's in Europe

McDonald’s has ‘no intention’ of opening restaurant in Armenia, says spokesperson for McDonald’s in Europe

YEREVAN (Arka)—Sanjay Mistry, spokesman for McDonald’s chain of restaurants in Europe, denying the rumors going around, told Novosti-Armenia that McDonald’s had “no intention” to open restaurants in Armenia.

Media sources have recently reported that Temur Chkonia, a Georgian businessmen and owner of McDonald’s Georgia franchise and head of Coca Cola Bottlers Georgia, has already received a license for opening restaurants in Armenia and that he will arrivein Yerevan in the next few days for this purpose.

Chkonia said that McDonald’s Georgia, as a branch of McDonald’s, can enter Armenia’s market, if they sign a contract.

Mistry said that before opening a restaurant in any country McDonald’s considers and analyzes appropriate economic and business factors. At the moment, he said, there are no plans to open restaurants in Armenia.

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

3 Comments

*

Top