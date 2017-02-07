McDonald’s has ‘No Intention’ to Open in Armenia says Spokesperson

YEREVAN (Arka)—Sanjay Mistry, spokesman for McDonald’s chain of restaurants in Europe, denying the rumors going around, told Novosti-Armenia that McDonald’s had “no intention” to open restaurants in Armenia.

Media sources have recently reported that Temur Chkonia, a Georgian businessmen and owner of McDonald’s Georgia franchise and head of Coca Cola Bottlers Georgia, has already received a license for opening restaurants in Armenia and that he will arrivein Yerevan in the next few days for this purpose.

Chkonia said that McDonald’s Georgia, as a branch of McDonald’s, can enter Armenia’s market, if they sign a contract.

Mistry said that before opening a restaurant in any country McDonald’s considers and analyzes appropriate economic and business factors. At the moment, he said, there are no plans to open restaurants in Armenia.