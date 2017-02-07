All-ASA to Host Annual ‘Artivism’ Exhibition on March 10

LOS ANGELES—On March 10, 2017, the All-Armenian Student Association will be hosting their annual “Artivism” event. Artivism is an art exhibition that blends art, music, and a cause to advocate for. The exhibition will display the work of artists from different backgrounds, but with an emphasis on Armenian culture and lifestyle.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the proceeds from the event will be donated to Armenian Lighthouse Charitable Foundation, a women’s shelter in Yerevan, Armenia that provides services for domestic violence survivors, children, and Syrian-Armenian refugees. Their mission statement reads, “The mission of Armenian Lighthouse Charitable Foundation is to assist underprivileged and underserved people in Armenia, provide shelter and vital services to at-risk Armenian women and children, and preserve the integrity of the Armenian family.”

“Artivism allows artists in the community to blend their art and music with activism for various important causes. The cohesion of art and activism creates a welcoming environment where people can learn and contribute, all the while perusing art from up and coming artists.” said Ripsime Biyazyan, the All-ASA Chair. “Artivism has always been a highlight. Previously, the event has contributed to constructing a domestic violence shelter in Armenia and funding for arts education nonprofits in the Los Angeles area.”

Artivism will begin at 8pm and run until 11pm at the DSL Studios (1201 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, California 90015). A $20 donation at the door is encouraged for all participants. Wine will be served for anyone 21+ along with complimentary finger foods for all attendees. The suggested dress code is semi-casual or cocktail attire. Music will be played by Derias.

Interested artists can submit their work to the All-ASA through the following submission form before March 1st. All mediums are accepted. Form for submission can be found at: tinyurl.com/artivism-artist