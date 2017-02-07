Councilmember Sinanyan Endorses Sahakian for Glendale School Board District D

GLENDALE—Shant Sahakian announced on February 7 that Glendale City Councilmember and former Mayor Zareh Sinanyan has endorsed his campaign for Glendale School Board District D.

“Shant Sahakian will make a great Glendale School Board Member,” said Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan. “He is a collaborative community leader who will work hard to improve and innovate our schools to benefit all of our students. Shant has my trust and support and I’m proud to endorse him for Glendale School Board District D.”

Zareh Sinanyan was elected to Glendale City Council in 2013 and served as Mayor from 2014 to 2015. As a Councilmember, Sinanyan has served as the Chair of the Glendale Housing Authority for two terms, the Vice-Chair of the Eco-Rapid Transit Authority, and Secretary of the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority. In these capacities, the Councilmember has worked to promote the goal of providing safe and user friendly transit services, while integrating transit projects to boost the city’s economic growth. Sinanyan also recently launched the Glendale Tech Initiative, focusing on attracting the tech industry to the city of Glendale.

“I am honored to have received the endorsement of Glendale City Councilmember Zareh Sinanyan,” said Shant Sahakian. “I look forward to working with Councilmember Sinanyan on bringing the City of Glendale’s tech initiatives into our classrooms and ensuring all of our Glendale students have access to a 21st century public education.”

Sinanyan’s endorsement comes on the heels of endorsements from State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Glendale School Board Member & Past President Christine Walters, Former GUSD Board Member Sandy Russell, and Glendale Community College Board of Trustees Anita Quinonez Gabrielian, Armine Hacopian, Ann Ransford, Vahe Peroomian, and Tony Tartaglia.

About Shant Sahakian

Shant Sahakian is a proud parent, lifelong resident of Glendale, and product of Glendale public schools who is running for Glendale School Board District D. He is an accomplished entrepreneur and a longtime community leader. Over the years, Shant has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He is a graduate of CSUN and UCLA Extension. He and his wife, Suzanna, live and work in the City of Glendale and are the proud parents of their young son, Raffi Sebastian. Learn more about Shant at VoteShant.com.