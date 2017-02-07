Armenian Pops Orchestra to Perform ‘Sounds of the Diaspora’ on March 26

PASADENA, Calif.—The Armenian Pops Orchestra, conducted by Greg Hosharian, will perform on Sunday, March 26 at The Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena. The concert, which benefits the Edward Hosharian Scholarship Fund, starts at 6pm and tickets can be purchased online at www.itsmyseat.com/hosharian.

“Sounds of the Diaspora” chronicles the plight of the Armenian people who were forced to flee their homeland during the genocide. Survivors had to scatter to foreign lands with little money or belongings, and the music performed by the Armenian Pops Orchestra reflects their adopted cultures of Russia, the Middle East, Greece, South America, Georgia, the United States and, of course, their beloved Armenia.

“Sounds of the Diaspora is a culmination of genres that I’m passionate about,” said Conductor Greg Hosharian. “Chamber music, jazz, Armenian classical – it’s music that I love. What better way to tell the story of the Armenian people than through music, a medium that transcends age, gender and culture.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Edward Hosharian Scholarship Fund, named in honor of Greg Hosharian’s father, the late composer and conductor. Edward Hosharian was a devoted and tireless advocate for the Armenian community of Southern California and is still remembered by his friends and colleagues for his musical virtuosity, engaging wit and courageous spirit. The Scholarship Fund was established after his untimely death in 1990 to assist Armenian students in pursuit of their educational goals in music. Applicants, majoring in music performance or composition, must be of Armenian descent, be full-time students at an accredited college or university in the United States, whose status is as sophomore or above, and in need of financial assistance.

“My dad was an educator,” added Hosharian. “He taught music right here in Los Angeles at Roosevelt High and was director of the marching band. After immigrating to the United States at age nine from Kiev, Ukraine, he was able to fulfill his dream by writing a ballet version of the opera Anoush, which premiered in New York in 1975. I know he’d be so proud of the work we are doing on his behalf.”

Greg Hosharian, who will premiere his original work, Castle, will also welcome to the stage vocalist Ayline Amirayan, pianist Siranush Sandaldjian Modrek, and guest conductor Tigran Arakelyan, a 2015 Edward Hosharian Scholarship recipient, to perform works by Aram Khachaturian, Edward Hosharian, Ara Gevorgyan, Robert Amirkhanyan, Mikis Theodorakis, Boris Fomin and Amo Babajanyan.

“Sounds of the Diaspora” performed by the Armenian Pops Orchestra and conducted by Greg Hosharian will take place Sunday, March 26 at 6pm at The Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena. Tickets are available online at itsmyseat.com/hosharian. For more information on the Armenian Pops Orchestra or the Edward Hosharian Scholarship Fund, please call 323.722.3965 or visit armenianpopsorchestra.com.